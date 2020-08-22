Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Receives $16.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last three months. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,523. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

