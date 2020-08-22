PAYCENT Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. PAYCENT has a market cap of $527,650.29 and approximately $27.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

