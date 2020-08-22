Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Reaches $7.61 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002467 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $31,956.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,662.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.45 or 0.02439007 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00649730 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,439,669 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

