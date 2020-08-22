Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.99. 640,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

