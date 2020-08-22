Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Cintas by 40.9% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.39. The company had a trading volume of 400,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.09. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $324.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.