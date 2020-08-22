Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $281.87. 34,240,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $282.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

