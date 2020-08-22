Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $98.81. 738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.46.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

