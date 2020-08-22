Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

