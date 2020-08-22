PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,604. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

