Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Philip Morris International worth $903,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

PM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

