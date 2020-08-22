Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.