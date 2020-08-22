Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 52.6% in July

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

