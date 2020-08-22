Pirate Chain Price Up 152.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $18.05 million and $439,471.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 152.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 165,334,911 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

