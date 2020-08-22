PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,520.93

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,520.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.