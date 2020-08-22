Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

IPHI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 965,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,428. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,042 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,422. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

