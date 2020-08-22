Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $210.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

