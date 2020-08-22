Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.