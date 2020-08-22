Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,989. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average of $309.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

