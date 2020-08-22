Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,506.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,381.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,597.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

