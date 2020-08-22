Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,030,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,824. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

