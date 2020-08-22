Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

