Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,228,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.64. 3,791,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

