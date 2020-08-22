Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $285,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nike by 50.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 65.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,856 shares of company stock worth $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

