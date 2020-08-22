Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 595.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,106. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

