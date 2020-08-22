Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,597.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,381.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.