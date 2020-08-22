PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.