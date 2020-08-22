Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PTQQF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84. Protech Home Medical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Protech Home Medical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Protech Home Medical in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protech Home Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; home ventilation equipment; and various equipment solutions.

