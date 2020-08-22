ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $57,149.86 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ProxyNode has a market cap of $57,149.86 and $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00769272 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00586105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,297,917 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.