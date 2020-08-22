Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $10.55 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Quant has a market capitalization of $127.42 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for $10.55 or 0.00090332 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

