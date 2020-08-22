Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.98 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $58,498.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $32.13 or 0.00276728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00089879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001927 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008013 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

