Rapids (RPD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $6,266.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00138026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01677506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00188817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00159873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.