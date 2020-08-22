Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €475.00 ($558.82).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €497.00 ($584.71) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Rational stock traded down €3.00 ($3.53) on Monday, reaching €507.00 ($596.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €516.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €518.29.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

