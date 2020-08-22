Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $73,539.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00137138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.97 or 0.01671794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00188644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00160393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,852,985,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

