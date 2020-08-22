RChain Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, ChaoEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $181,492.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, AirSwap, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, Bitinka, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

