Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 616,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,183. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

