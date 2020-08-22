Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $144,599 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,126. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a current ratio of 26.32.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.