Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of RF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,672. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

