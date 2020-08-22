Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.90. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

