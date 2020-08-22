Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,041. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

