Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post $104.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.95 million and the lowest is $86.82 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $430.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $459.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $457.72 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $473.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,281. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.