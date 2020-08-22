Revain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx and BitForex. Revain has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $1.14 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00138026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01677506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00188817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00159873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 2,984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Kuna and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.