Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,591.88. The company has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,380.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

