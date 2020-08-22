Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,246 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. 5,583,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,229. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

