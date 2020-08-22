Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 191 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

EMR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 2,730,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

