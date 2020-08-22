Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 17,379,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,175,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

