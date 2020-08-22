Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $284.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $284.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00028408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004294 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 157,406,783 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

