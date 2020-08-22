Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

ROP stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.99. 640,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.16 and its 200-day moving average is $370.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

