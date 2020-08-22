S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Garrett Motion worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $5,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 997,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 280,778 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 513.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 130,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

NYSE:GTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. 895,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,252. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $490.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.