S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth $69,708,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,125 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 465,316 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 181.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,541 shares of company stock valued at $462,749. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 1,336,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,555. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMGI. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

