S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 24,714 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

